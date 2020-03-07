    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      10 Tweets To Read Before Watching Kiara Advani's Netflix Film Guilty

      By
      |

      Kiara Advani has returned to the digital screen with the release of Netflix film, Guilty. The film hit the streaming platform on this Friday, March 6, 2020. This is Kiara's second collaboration with Netflix after the release of Lust Stories back in 2018.

      guilty

      Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, Dharma Productions' digital content production wing, and directed by Ruchi Narain, the Kiara Advani-starrer explores the truth behind a small-town girl accusing college heartthrob of rape. The film sheds some light on the Me Too movement in India and will also show two sides of the story, as Kiara tries to prove the innocence of her boyfriend.

      If you are thinking about whether to watch the crime thriller this weekend or not, here are 10 tweets that will help you make the decision.

      Written by Narain, Kanika Dhillon and Atika Chohan, the film also stars Taher Shabbir, Gurfateh Singh Pirzada and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor in pivotal roles.

      Kiara Advani Unveils Trailer For Netflix Thriller Film Guilty: Nails Grunge Chic Look

      Women's Day 2020: Kareena Kapoor To Neena Gupta, Actresses Who Broke Stereotypes And Inspired Women

      Story first published: Saturday, March 7, 2020, 13:40 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 7, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X