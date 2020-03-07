10 Tweets To Read Before Watching Kiara Advani's Netflix Film Guilty

Kiara Advani has returned to the digital screen with the release of Netflix film, Guilty. The film hit the streaming platform on this Friday, March 6, 2020. This is Kiara's second collaboration with Netflix after the release of Lust Stories back in 2018.

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, Dharma Productions' digital content production wing, and directed by Ruchi Narain, the Kiara Advani-starrer explores the truth behind a small-town girl accusing college heartthrob of rape. The film sheds some light on the Me Too movement in India and will also show two sides of the story, as Kiara tries to prove the innocence of her boyfriend.

If you are thinking about whether to watch the crime thriller this weekend or not, here are 10 tweets that will help you make the decision.

Watched #Guilty on #Netflix. Superb movie with some very good performances but still doesn't address the problem at hand. Despite stricter laws rapes are still happening, what can we do to change this #rape mentality, how do men learn to respect a no? respect women, how? — IamSam (@SAMIRI586) March 6, 2020

Finally after Sacred Games, a @netflix show from India hits the right spots. #Guilty will satisfy all us binge watchers. It’s a little uncomfortable at times, but it’s engrossing & entertaining from start to finish.Take a bow @karanjohar, @advani_kiara & team, you’ve got a winner — AAZ (@AazMedia) March 6, 2020

Just watched one of the most disturbingly beautiful film #Guilty on #Netflix. Great writing on a sensible subject! All actors are superb, but @advani_kiara will blow your mind. — weejee (@antemundane) March 6, 2020

I just finished watching #Guilty #GuiltyOnNetflix AMAZING awesome @advani_kiara I didn't know you could do this you shocked me GOOD I almost couldn't recognize you @Akansharanjan @gurfatehpirzada GREAT WOW just mind-blowing so good ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐/5 @NetflixIndia @netflix — Sanya Tanwir (@Sanyatanwir) March 7, 2020

Netflix has much better films to offer my dear to watch your film twice and then feel #guilty about it. Sorry. It's a poor film. Stop promoting. Waste of time. — kalamwalainsaan (@kalamwalainsaan) March 7, 2020

I’m watching that movie #guilty on Netflix and is it just me or is kiara’s character inspired by Maeve Wiley from sex education...??? — Ridaa🌹 (@browngalririi) March 7, 2020

Saw #Guilty on Netflix last night. Gotta say @advani_kiara is really really good, but then the film gets so entangled in what it wants to say and how it wants to say it, that it struggles to find its rhythm — Hemanth Kumar C R (@crhemanth) March 7, 2020

Watched #Guilty on Netflix. The first half is rivetting and Kiara Advani is a revelation. But the second half is riddled with plot holes and contrivances. And the end is far-fetched and preachy. Sad because the cast is stellar. — Anselm Martyres (@Anseleeto) March 7, 2020

#GuiltyOnNetflix is a really powerful movie with good acting by @advani_kiara! Just wish the climax speech was a continuous one. The break in between reduced the impact a little of the second part! Nevertheless, a good watch!#Guilty #Netflix @NetflixIndia keep making such stuff — Lal J Punjabi (@laljpunjabi) March 7, 2020

This #Guilty picture on Netflix is interesting kyunki.... kuch uniqueness hai har frame mein. Thoda loud hai, par I guess wo universe aisa hi hai. Shootout to W's Atika, Kanika, Ruchi and cinematographer Boulter. Tight kaam.

Aur teekha content laate rahiye @NotSoSnob 👍 — Kunal Kushwah (@TheKunalKushwah) March 7, 2020

Written by Narain, Kanika Dhillon and Atika Chohan, the film also stars Taher Shabbir, Gurfateh Singh Pirzada and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor in pivotal roles.

