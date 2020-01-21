21 Studio Ghibli Films Are Coming To Netflix In February 2020

Netflix will soon become the new fix for Ghibli fans, the streaming service announced 21 films from the studio are set to launch from coming month in February 2020. While the streaming rights are 21 films, few will air in March and later in April.

The catalogue, which is set to include some of fan favourites like Spirited Away and Howl's Moving Castle, will, fortunately, be available to Netflix subscribers in all regions outside the US, Canada and Japan, including India, starting from February 1.

Netflix India shared a tweet from Netflix UK account and wrote, "Sending these titles your way and sending some hugs too ❤️" The video is a compilation of clips from several Ghibli films like Castle in the Sky (1986), My Neighbor Totoro (1988), Kiki's Delivery Service (1989) and more.

21 films. February 1st. pic.twitter.com/hnyhujRAnM — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 20, 2020

Reportedly all titles will be subtitled in 28 languages and dubbed in up to 20 languages. Studio Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki said in a statement, "In this day and age, there are various great ways a film can reach audiences," Until now the studio has restricted the release of Ghibli films to only theatre screens and DVDs but is looking forward to making the digital shift.

The first batch of film to land on Netflix coming February includes, Castle in the Sky (1986), My Neighbour Totoro (1988), Kiki's Delivery Service (1989), Only Yesterday (1991), Porco Rosso (1992), Ocean Waves (1993), and Tales from Earthsea (2006). Followed by 7 more releases in March and April, each.

March 1:



Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984)

Princess Mononoke (1997)

My Neighbors the Yamadas (1999)

Spirited Away (2001)

The Cat Returns (2002)

Arrietty (2010)

The Tale of The Princess Kaguya (2013) — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 20, 2020

Netflix has an impressive originals coming out in 2020, after Sex Education season 2, we have never shows like Lock and Key, and October Faction coming out by the end of January.

