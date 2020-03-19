5 Reasons To Make VOOT Select’s Asur A Must Watch This Weekend

Nothing makes for a great binge watch than an exciting, gripping, and action-packed, psychological thriller that will set your heart pounding. Voot Select original Asur, offers you just that while welcoming you to your dark side. As daunting it may sound, it just gets more interesting with the unfolding of every episode.

This is not your regular thriller show. Set against a backdrop of the Ghats of Benaras, the premise of Asur is about a looming threat with a serial killer on the loose. Starring Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti in the lead, the show also features Ridhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka and Sharib Hashim in pivotal roles

So brace yourself for a riveting experience as we give you five reasons why you should not miss out on this one.

1) Powerful cast

Asur is packed with talented actors who meticulously breathe life into each of the characters. Arshad Warsi, who makes his digital debut with the show, leads the brigade along with Barun Sobti, Ridhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka and Sharib Hashim

2) A perfect mix of Indian Mythology and Forensic Science

The show is a perfect blend of spirituality, practicality and science with an absorbing storyline. It takes you through the realms of Indian Mythology and forensic science while unearthing countless aspects of it.

3) Guarantees a complete package

Detailed scripting, wonderful locations, background score, great cinematography and remarkable performances make for a great experience.

4) Arshad Warsi's stellar performance

Starring one of the most versatile actors, Arshad Warsi, dons the character of a forensic expert from the CBI in the show. Having seen mostly in comic roles, watching him excel in a serious role is a breath of fresh air.

5) The thrill of finding the murderer

If you love figuring puzzles and pride yourself in solving mysteries, this is the show for you. String alongside Nikhil Nair (Barun Sobti) and Dhananjay Rajput (Arshad Warsi) and try your luck in finding out who the murderer is.

