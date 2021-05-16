69th Miss Universe - The Mega Event To Stream Live In India Exclusively On Voot Select

Over the years, young aspirants across the globe participate in this prestigious international pageant - Miss Universe that showcases beauty with a purpose. Every contestant representing their nation comes with a message to deliver, a mission to fulfil, but the crown comes with a series of responsibilities.

Following her dream, Adline Castelino is the contestant representing India at the 69th Miss Universe. She was crowned as Miss Diva Universe 2020. Adline is a strong supporter of women empowerment and supports farmers and various social and charitable causes. Let’s all gear up to watch Adline battle it out at the 69th Miss Universe pageant which will stream live on 17th May at 5:30 am exclusively on Voot Select.

ALSO READ: Friends: The Reunion To Air On May 27; Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox Share First Look Teaser

Held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Sunday, May 16 at 8:00 PM ET, the show will be hosted by the vet charming Mario Lopez and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo.

74 women from different countries will participate and compete in various categories. The Miss Universe title is help by handful gorgeous women from our country who continue to inspire many young women to follow suit and make a mark in the industry.

ALSO READ: Amazon India Launches MiniTV – A Free Video Streaming Service

Watch Adline Castelino at the 69th Miss Universe exclusively streaming live on 17th May 2021 at 5:30 am IST or any time after only on Voot Select.