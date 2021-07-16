7 Bollywood Movies That Have Set The Date With Their Fans In 2021

Bollywood is one of the best entertainment places that have always left people awestruck with its great releases. The industry has produced many big movies under famous banners. The entertainment industry has always made big by creating films on actual incidents, biographies, gaming, technology, and much more. If we talk then, many Bollywood movies produced by big names have gaming, casino, Goa, etc., depicted in their films umpteen times. These movies are fascinating for online gamers and casino players.

If you enchant by the way heroes play, why not play with UK casino games here, and if lucky, you stand a chance to win great prizes. Find the games of your choice and set the bar rolling.

Let us now take a sneak peek into the best Bollywood movies that will make their debut this year in 2021.

Movies To Watch In 2021

1. Toofaan

Farhan Akhtar fans have good news as he will be making a comeback with his movie Toofaan, a fictional drama. The trailer of the movie is already out where the star performs the role of a diehard boxer. The movie will be released on July 16, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video. The electrifying chemistry of the cast in the movie has made the viewers quite inquisitive. The sports drama is the second collaboration of Farhan Akhtar with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, as their first biopic on the late Indian athlete Milkha Singh was a huge success.

2. Atrangi Re

Atrangi Re is a romantic drama where Sara Ali Khan will romance with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in two different timelines. The movie's shooting has been done in beautiful places of Madurai and Bihar. Both the places provide a scenic view, and if you are a camper, then get with your blackout tent to the hill stations located near Madurai that is the cultural capital of Tamil Nadu. This cross-cultural love story has an element of comedy that is undoubtedly going to mesmerize audiences. It will be released on August 6, 2021.

3. '83

The Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starring '83 is a movie inspired by the World Cup victory that India clinched in cricket in 1983. The film is already out in June 2021 in the cinemas, and viewers can watch them in theatres only as the OTT release was denied by the makers of the movie. Ranveer Singh will be playing the role of the legendary and renowned cricketer Kapil Dev in this movie.

4. Mimi

Kirti Sanon's Mimi is based on the subject of surrogate pregnancy. Laxman Utekar directs the film, and it will be released on July 30, 2021. It will be available on Jio Cinema and Netflix. The movie features Pankaj Tripathi, Supriya Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar and Manoj Pahwa. The genre of the movie is drama, and it has comic elements too.

5. Bell Bottom

Feel the retro touch with the Akshay Kumar starrer movie Bell Bottom. The movie is set to release on July 27, 2021. This spy thriller movie directed by Ranjit M Tewari is set in the '80s era. The movie is set to release in other parts of the world, especially the UAE after the Eid festival. It will be released in the theatres in August 2021, but some OTT platforms may have this movie released, as it is yet to be confirmed.

6. Bhoot Police

Get ready for some horror mixed with comedy with this 2021 movie Bhoot Police. Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor are seen in the lead roles. It is a Hindi language horror movie directed by Pavan Kirpalani. The film will be released on September 17, 2021, on Disney+ Hotstar. The movie is a mix of thriller and spooky version that makes this movie quite entertaining. However, the theatres have urged the industry people to release the film on the big screen, helping people come back to the theatres.

7. Bhuj: The Pride Of India

Bhuj stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role, and the movie's backdrop is set during the Pakistan and India War in which 300 Gujarati women helped Indian Air Force in the war. This historical drama is an action-oriented movie. It provides a glimpse of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The story has a mixture of patriotism, heavy-duty dialogues, and songs that serve the purpose in the best way. Moreover, the movie will be released this Indian Independence Day on Disney+ Hotstar.

Conclusion

For the fans eagerly waiting for some action, drama and fun, these are a few movies on OTT platforms to watch. However, a few directors and producers have made it a point to release the 2021 movies on the big screen. So, people who enjoy going to theatres can watch these movies there, too.