7 Kadam: Amit Sadh Remembers His Father, Says He 'Taught Me To Fall In Love With Fitness & Sports'

Eros Now recently released the trailer of the upcoming sports drama series titled, 7 Kadam. The show all set to release on March 24, stars Amit Sadh and Ronit Roy as the leading father-son duo. The show directed by Mohit Jha, follows a father who wants his son to fulfil his wish to become the star player of a football team and win the match at the national league.

Amit Sadh recently opened up about the show and revealed that like his character, he too has a common love for sports with his father, Ram Chandra Dogra, who was a national-level hockey player. Talking about the bond he shared with his father and sports, Sadh said his father always motivated him to stay fit. For the unversed, Ram Chandra Dogra passed away when Amit was just 16-years-old.

The Kai Po Che! actor said that it was his father who made him fall in love with sports. "It played a big part in my life, similar to my character of Ravi Pal, a passionate footballer in 7 Kadam who is running towards accomplishing his dreams in the field of football," quoted him as saying in a report in India Today.

He shared that the bond between father and son hasn't been talked about enough in films and TV. "I feel we rarely speak about a father-son bond and it indeed is strong and a special one. My father was my support system, my best friend who taught me to fall in love with fitness, sports and is something that brings me immense happiness from within," Amit said.

Amit Sadh in the show will be seen fighting over ideals and morals with his father, despite having the same passion for football. The trailer shows Ronit Roy as coach of Asansol XI, while Amit who wants to earn money by playing, becomes the star player for the rival team, Kolkata Bagan. The sports drama also stars Deeksha Seth, Rohini Banerjee, Shilpi Roy, Ashok Singh and Bidisha Ghosh in pivotal roles.

