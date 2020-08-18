A Bhagwad Gita Song: American Actor & Musician Alexx O’Nell & Team’s Tribute To India & Aarya Series

Alexx O'Nell and his team recently released a teaser of music video, A Bhagwad Gita Song, which is a tribute to India and Aarya series. The American actor and musician revealed that the song is an original composition incorporating the beautiful and poignant Sanskrit shlokas that he studied and memorised, in preparation for the role of Bob Wilson in the series Aarya.

Sharing the teaser, the actor wrote, "There is so much to say about this amazing journey and so many people to thank, but for now - please enjoy this teaser of the song, featuring Delraaz Bunshah, Debarpito Saha & Myself."

The lyrics are by Sage Vyasa (Krishna Dvaipayana) and from The Bhagavad Gita Chapter 2; Verses 38, 33, 19, 20 (In order of appearance). Vocals are by Alexx O'Nell and Delraaz Bunshah and mixing is done by Reena Gilbert. The complete song will be released tomorrow (August 19, 2020) at 12 pm.

Indeed, Alexx and his team's attempt is quite impressive. His followers too praised him. Take a look at a few comments!

tj_krisshnan: Love it 🔥🔥

Imuktibiswas: So so so nice👌

Ashima__53: Waiting eagerly alexx.

Haivinod.harshaliya: Nice song👏👏👏👏

Priyesh.bhansali: Awesome ❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥

Click Here To Watch The Teaser Of Alexx & Team's A Bhagwad Gita Song

For the uninitiated, Alexx is an American-born actor and musician, who is based in India. He has appeared in a few popular films like Cheeni Kum, Madrasapattinam and Urumi to name a few. He gained popularity after his stint in Nach Baliye 3 (2007). He had participated in the dance reality show along with his then wife Sweta Keswani and gained 6th place. He had also appeared in TV shows like Jhansi Ki Rani and Chandra Nandini, and web series Inside Edge and Aarya to name a few.

Also Read: Aarya Web Series Review: Sushmita Sen Is Real And Flawless In The Hotstar Special

Also Read: Team Aarya On Having Endless Discussions To Create A Perfect Character Aesthetic For All Actors