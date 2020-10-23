A Suitable Boy Web Series Review: Mira Nair's Book Adaptation Is Not Enough To Pipe An Interest

A Suitable Boy Written By Vikram Seth Released In 1993

While mothers are supposed to be annoying but loving and caring, Mrs Mehra here is downright unbearable with a snobbish English accent and high Indian values, which do not go together. Meanwhile, Lata can't fathom how her sister can marry a guy she just met. She also has a problem living under her mother and her sister's family and also stands up to her university professors. She is a 21st-century woman in the 20th century. Unfortunately, despite being the main character, Lata and her aspirations are not in the show's forefront.

The Show Follows Love Stories In 1951, A Free India

The show also lacks the dramatic flair so much so that, even when Mrs Mehra is attempting to emotionally blackmail Lata, it just comes off as a regular conversation. The dialogues in English fail to convey the right emotions, and on the other hand, the dubbed Hindi version just feels awkward with characters spacing out on their own conversations.

A bigger deal in the show is Maan (Ishaan Khatter) and Saeeda's (Tabu) love story. In every scene and every step of the way, Ishaan makes sure to look at Tabu like she is something to own and conquer, instead of admiration and love, which is what I had expected of Maan. Though their love story is supposed to be a sub-plot, they take up much of screen time since episode one, which also falters the show's direction.

Mira Nair's Directorial Is Now Streaming On Netflix

Adapting an almost 1500 page book is not an easy task and Mira Nair's adaptation proves it yet again. Apart from indulging in the book's narrative, we also get a strong undertone of today's religious tension. I had high expectations from a show with Indian actors representing India on an international front, but A Suitable Boy only turned out to be a whitewashed version of what India should have looked like in 1951, after gaining freedom from the British Raj.

On the international front, the representation of South Asian culture has been poor for many reasons, but A Suitable Boy doesn't make an effort to change one bit of it. By just adding brown faces, appropriate costumes and a few well pronounced Hindi dialogues does not make the show about India and Indian people.