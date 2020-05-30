    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Aahana Kumra Opens Up About Her Netflix Show Betaal & Meeting Shah Rukh Khan On Set

      By
      |

      Aahana Kumra, after starring in Voot’s Marzi alongside Rajeev Khandelwal, has now made her Netflix debut with Betaal that’s been co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The actress, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, opened about the zombie horror series, meeting Shah Rukh Khan and more.

      SRK

      Aahana revealed, "My EP called me when SRK visited sets because I wasn't shooting that day. I went on the set's editing room and SRK introduced himself to me and I was like 'wow, is he for real?' He is a very shy and observant person. I was in awe of him. My scene was pulled out and he saw it and asked me if I did something like this before and I said I didn't. I kind of left and then my EP called again and asked me to come again. I went back and he was there and it was just nice to sit with other co-workers and just listen to him where he was telling us his experiences. I was just looking at him. I was like can this just continue for 8-9 days. It was nice of him to make us feel inclusive. This is an experience you will take it to your grave."

      Aahana Kumra

      On being quizzed if she had any apprehensions about wearing prosthetics, the actress replied, "Honestly, I feel everyone gets a certain kind of roles and we play it to our best abilities. I think no one has ever put me in a box considering me beautiful, they have looked at me from a character point of view and I have got some good roles because of that. I have lived so many lives because of the kind of character offered to me. Hence, it was not a difficult decision for me, but in fact, it was very easy. When Patrick told me I will be wearing prosthetics for the part, how many women have got these opportunities? Very few. I got this opportunity. She is a very feisty character."

      ALSO READ: Amazon Prime Video Brings Paatal Lok X The Family Man Between JK Talpade And Hathiram Chaudhary

      Story first published: Saturday, May 30, 2020, 21:21 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 30, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X