Aarya 2: Sushmita Sen Looks Sassy And Fearless In Motion Poster, Trailer Set To Drop Tomorrow

Disney+ Hotstar is all set to release the full-length trailer of the upcoming season of Aarya. The show on release in 2020 had become one of the most popular web series, and also marked Sushmita Sen's return to the screen.

The actress took to her Instagram account on November 24 and released the first motion poster of her character Aarya. The second season of the show has already got the internet buzzing and now Sushmita has revealed that the trailer will be out tomorrow.

The motion poster shows her dressed in a traditional Rajasthani sari sitting in a helicopter. The twist to the clip is that she can be seen looking behind through the chopper's open door with a gun in her hand shooting at someone. Take a look at the post,

Sushmita captioned the post as, "#trailercoming #AARYA2 👊😍💃🏻 The sherni is back! 🦁 Sabko batao! Be a share-ni 😉😄❤️ Official trailer of #HotstarSpecials #AaryaSeason2 drops tomorrow only on @disneyplushotstar @officialRMFilms @endemolshineind @madhvaniram @amitamadhvani @vinraw @bluhills @siabhuyan @rheaazz 👏🤗💋 I love you guys!!! #duggadugga 🙏."

Sushmita Sen in a statement revealed a memory that will stay with her forever. She said it was a 24-minute long take that was shot in one go and with a lot of variations, "It was a very important sequence for season 2. You would be aware that in Rajasthan, it doesn't rain off season but just at the end of every 24 minutes long take, it thundered and it rained, just for us!"

"We got this amazing background score and our director who loves environmental sounds said it couldn't have been better. So, this is the high point for Aarya for all of us and that particular day, remains a very memorable one for us," Sen added.

Apart from Sushmita, the series also features Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das and Sikander Kher in pivotal roles. The makers are yet to reveal any additions to season 2. Aarya 2 will soon release on Disney+ Hotstar.