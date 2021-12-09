Aarya Season 2: Release Date And Time Of Sushmita Sen's Emmy Nominated Show

Sushmita Sen is all set to return with Disney+ Hotstar show, Aarya for a follow up season. Directed by Ram Madhvani the show based on a Dutch show Penoza, has garnered global critical acclaim especially after the recent International Emmy Nomination.

The eight part season 2 is set to drop on December 10, 2021. The follow up episodes will pick up a few years after season 1 ended. Aarya Sarin played by Sushmita Sen was seen running away from the country to New Zealand to start a new life with her kids. However, it wasn't confirmed if she managed to escape the Russians tailing her.

The show follows Aarya who is forced by her circumstances in the drug trade after her husband is murdered. The family has been torn apart in the aftermath as the responsibility of the children's safety falls on her shoulders. Aarya makes some difficult choices to run the business and seek revenge from her enemies, however, it isn't enough to keep the family safe, as it is shown in the trailer of season 2.

Apart from Sushmita Sen the show also stars Akash Khurana, Jayant Kripalani, Sikandar Kher, Ankur Bhatia, Vikas Kumar, Sugandha Garg, Dilnaz Irani, Maya Sarao, Sohaila Kapur, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Charu Shankar, Tariq Vasudeva, Virti Vaghani, Shataf Figar, Viren Vazirani, Shweta Pasricha, Pratyaksh Panwar.

Season 2 has been director Ram Madhvani along with Vinod Rawat and Kapil Sharma. The show is set to drop on the Disney+ Hotstar streaming platform at midnight on December 10.