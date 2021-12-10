Aarya Season 2 Web Series Review: Sushmita Sen Holds Her Ground In The Dramatic New Season

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Sushmita Sen, Vikas Kumar, Namit Das Director: Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi

Available On: Disney + Hotstar VIP

Duration: 8 Episodes/ 40 Minutes

Language: Hindi

Plot: Aarya season 2 picks up three years after season 1. Aarya returns to India as a witness however is caught on Russians radar once again pulling her into the world of the drugs trade.

Review: Directed by Ram Madhvani, Aarya season 2 follows the same pattern as season 1. With similar tone and chemistry, the weight of doing something exceptional falls on Sushmita Sen's shoulder, and the actress is up for the challenge. The eight-part series keeps up the pace throughout to deliver a thrilling end which is sure to leave the audience waiting for more.

Aarya 2 begins with her return to India under pressure from the prosecutor and the cops to be a key witness in the drugs cartel case which will also help deliver justice to the death of her husband. But Aarya decides to put her family first and within minutes it becomes clear that their safety does not lie with the cops. Backed into a corner, she does what Aarya has done best in season 1, she claws up and takes the challenges head-on.

After a vicious attack that leaves her with a bullet wound, Aarya is hell-bent on leaving the country with or without the help of the law. However, after denying the proof in court things don't go as planned. She not only let out her enemies free but also ends up making more in the process. With the prosecution and cops against her, she has no choice but to return to the world of crime. Even before she has a chance to catch up, the Russians find her to settle the score. If that is not enough, Aarya's brother is also is playing a game of his own, leaving her wounded in the crossfire more than once.

Season 2 also follows a similar intricate pattern of subjective good versus evil. Aarya as she says is just a working mother even if others see her as the don, it is also something the makers continue to focus on. Every minute of the show with Aarya on screen, she is engaged with the kids through her phone, by feeding them, caring for their needs in one way or another. While the kids were younger in season 1, Aru and Veer play a bigger role in season 2.

Sushmita Sen gives an amusing performance as the scared mother and the scarred tigress. Her absence is largely felt when she is off-screen, meanwhile, Sikandar Kher, Virti Vaghani keep the audience engaged by bringing their characters to life. Daulat and Aru have the most vibrant chemistry with other characters and a heavy emotional burden which the talented actors bring out naturally.

However, the screenplay of season 2 comes off more chaotic and rushed. With several subplots to keep track of eventually Aarya becomes a passive character where things just happened to her, instead of her taking any active decisions to change them. Hopefully, in season 3, Aarya Sareen will be on the centre stage instead of receiving help from everyone.

Overall, Sushmita Sen holds her ground in the dramatic season and comes out on top with a few mesmerising scenes. Aarya 2 is easily one of the best releases this month.