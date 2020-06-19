Aarya Web Series Review: Sushmita Sen Is Real And Flawless In The Hotstar Special

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Sushmita Sen, Ankur Bhatia, Sikander Kher, Namit Das Director: Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi, Vinod Rawat

Available On: Disney Plus Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Duration: 40 minutes/ 9 episodes

Story: The show follows Sushmita Sen's character Aarya Sareen, as her world suddenly turns upside down. She soon finds herself back in the world of crime, from which she had tried to run away years ago. Will Aarya become the very thing she hated? How far will she go to survive and protect her family?

Review: Aarya is an out and out Sushmita Sen web series, even when she is not in the scene her presence lingers in your mind. The strong character and Sushmita's Sen personality is vivid since the first scene, where you can see her work out early in the morning. Through the first episode, you notice how perfect her life is, only as the show progresses you begin to find out more about her dark past.

Aarya Sareen is a mother who would do anything to keep her children safe, even from herself and her past life. It is precisely that need, which gets her into the mess in the first place. All too aware of her mistakes and heartbroken after the loss of her husband, Aarya knows she has no time to falter. She quickly begins to take things in her hands, when she has no one else to trust and a Polo team-owning drug lord on her tail, for a consignment of worth Rs 300 crore.

Aarya Is Now Available On Disney Plus Hotstar The Hotstar special is a remake of Spanish series Penoza, the foreign story is skillfully adapted for the Indian audience. The story is set in Rajasthan and becomes a part of the city. From beautiful mansions to lakeside houses, the web series has everything adding to its style and class, but the director never indulges too much into the picturization. With well-developed characters, a solid storyline and convincing cast, even the small plot twists come off as a shock. Sushmita Sen Makes A Strong Comeback The writers Sandeep Srivastava and Anu Singh Choudhary have kept the dialogues simple and short, which take away the scene's intensity but still work with the power-packed actors. By the time you notice the awkwardness or cringy content, the show has already moved on to something better, and you move along with it. However, the nine-part web series seems to take its sweet time in getting to the point and gives us little time to see Aarya at her best. Still, the slow pace does not take the fun away. Aarya will keep you hooked with good twists and reveals at the right time. Hotstar Special Will Keep You Engaged Still The End Apart from Sushmita, Ankur Bhatia, Sikander Kher, and Namit Das all have substantial roles to play. No matter how little, all characters, including Aarya's teenager kid, has an impact on the look and feel of the show. Overall, Aarya is a family drama that invites you in with the promise to solve a crime and gives you a lot more than what you had asked for.

Aarya Trailer Out Now: Sushmita Sen Returns To Screen As A Fierce Mother

Exclusive! Director Ram Madhvani Opens Up About Sushmita Sen's Return To Screen With Aarya