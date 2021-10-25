Aashram 3: Bajrang Dal Activists Vandalise Set For 'Wrong Portrayal', Threw Ink On Prakash Jha

Prakash Jha is currently shooting the upcoming season of Aashram 3 in Bhopal. Amid the filming due to the show's premise, the makers reportedly have faced some backlash from Bajrang Dal activists. The set was said to have been ransacked on Sunday (October 25) and the activists allegedly threw ink on its producer-director Prakash Jha.

Bajrang Dal reportedly accused Prakash Jha of portraying Hindus wrongly and also threatened that it would not allow the shooting of this web series further. The police report revealed that the windscreens of two buses of the crew were also broken in stone-pelting.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Sai Krishna Thota told PTI that some people raised objections and staged protests while the shooting was underway at Old Jail Premises located in Arera Hills. Eyewitnesses told the portal, that activists also raised slogans against Prakash Jha and Bollywood actor Bobby Deol who is playing the leading role in the web series.

"Bajrang Dal activists objected that this web series hurt the sentiments of Hindus as it contains obscene scenes," Sai Krishna added that police reached the spot immediately after the incident and brought the situation under control.

While no arrests have been made after the incident, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Irshad Wali said strict action will be taken against those involved in the incident. "Three-four vehicles were damaged and we will identify the people involved in this ruckus. Action will be taken against such persons," he said. ​

Baajrang Dal's state convener Sushil Surhele told reporters that his organisation will not allow the shooting of 'Ashram' in Bhopal. "Prakash Jha wrongly portrayed the arrangements in a Hindu ashram in its previous seasons by showing the exploitation of women by gurus. There have been ashrams in sanatan dharma since the past thousand years that played important role in building social values. There is no truth in what has been shown in this web series," he said.

"We blackened the face of Prakash Jha and are searching for Bobby Deol, who should learn from his elder brother Sunny Deol (Bollywood actor and BJP MP), who has played roles in patriotic movies," Sushil Surhele added.

Aashram led by Boby Deol also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal, Tridha Choudhury, Aaditi Pohankar and others in pivotal roles. The show's first season was released amid the pandemic in 2020 on MX Player and garnered a lot of love from fans and some mixed reviews from critics.