Aashram Actress Anupria Goenka Says A Spiritual Leader Tried To Take Advantage Of Her

Anupria Opens Up About Her Believe In Spirituality

Recalling the incident from when she was 18 years old Anupria explained, "My definition of spirituality is believing in the universe, believing in the existence of some external force that is above us, believing in good thoughts and doing things to help others. I like to believe there's God as it makes me feel better. But for my dad, spirituality was always finding babas and godmen, going completely berserk and dedicating one's self to a certain 'aastha'. He lost focus and it harmed the family as it incapacitated him to work and put all of us in a difficult spot."

Anupria Recalls Her Run In With A Spiritual Leader

She further shared her bitter experience with the spiritual leader saying, "My family trusted him very heavily. Even I had started to believe in him. He sounded reasonable and said just the right things, he sounded very practical. But he tried to take advantage of me. I was 18 then. That scarred me for a very, very long time. Thankfully, I did not let him take advantage. I was able to escape the situation. I knew I had to hear my instincts, though I had to fight them for a while. I had started to see signs and gauged from prior meetings that something was amiss. I kept doubting myself because I had believed in him for so long and didn't think it was possible."

Anupira Was Last Seen In Aashram Chpater 2

The actress revealed that her father still believes the same, but "he is now an aged person and we don't allow him to take extreme steps." On the work front, her recent release is the web show Aashram Chapter 2- The Dark Side. She will also be seen in the season two of web series Criminal Justice and a film titled Mere Desh Ki Dharti alongside Nagesh Kukunoor.