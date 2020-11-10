Aashram Chapter 2 Web Series Review: The Con Continues With Prakash Jha And Bobby Deol's Show

Bobby Deol Plays Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala

Season two is more focused on the political front. The most screen time is dedicated to how Monty keeps the two political parties under his thumb with the promise of proving them the votes to win the election. The whole ploy is underwhelming because there is nothing on the line for Monty, neither does he get much in return. There are more sub plots to the story including the journalist trying to find his mother's killer and the police department trying to collect evidence of the illegal activities and drug usage in the Aashram, but none of these have a satisfying conclusion in the end.

While the performances by Bobby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar, Tridha Choudhury, Darshan Kumar and others are well focused on the story and their characters, they fail to make a strong impression on the audience. Bobby Deol's presence in the show is far more menacing than before, but the storyline jumps sub plots so many times that it is hard to maintain the impact or stay connected with any of the characters.

On the other hand, throughout the two seasons, we have been following the same storyline without new developments, information or consequences. Monty had a ton of influence in season one and so does in season two. As for the police and Pammi finding out the Aashram is a bad place, it is something that the audiences have been spoon-fed since episode one. No secrets were revealed that would grasp my attention towards these characters or feel their pain. The only character I felt for is Anurita Jha's Kavita.

Left behind by her family and used by the people in the Aashram, she has nothing to lose, hopefully, in season three, she will have a stronger role to play with more screen time. In the end, Aashram does leave some hope for Aashram 3, with little developments which have been teased from season one.

While the music helps convey the intensity of the scene and the plot, it also overpowers the performances and the characters. The audience may take time to settle in the show's narrative because of some awkward scenes, cuts and editing in the first two-three episodes.

Overall, Aashram Chapter 2- The Dark Side, continues on the same story with a promise that justice will prevail, but Monty aka Baba Nirale goes on to wreak havoc without any consequences. It doesn't even leave enough room for the audience to despise him. The indifference towards the antagonist also takes away what little sympathy is felt for the protagonist.