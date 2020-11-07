Aashram Season 2: Prakash Jha Reacts To Karni Sena's Demand To Ban The Web Show

Prakash Jha On Karni Sena's Demand To Ban Aashram 2

The filmmaker has now reacted to Karni Sena's demand and said that we all should leave it to the viewers. He told Bollywood Hungama, "Who am I to make a judgment on their demand? We had 400 million-plus views for the first season. I think viewers are the best placed to decide on ‘negative goodwill'. Shall we leave it to them?"

Aashram Is Directed By Prakash Jha

The Karni Sena had earlier accused Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone too of hurting the sentiments of Hindus during the release of Padmaavat. Recently, Karni Sena also called out makers of Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Laxmii. The name of both the films were changed to meet their demands before the release.

Aashram 2 Will Release On November 11 On MX Player

Coming back to the show, Aashram Chapter 2- The Dark Side revolves around a cult led by Godman Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala, and the corruption and crime that happens under the guise of faith. Written by Habib Faisal, it also stars Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Vikram Kochhar, Tridha Choudhury, Tushar Pandey, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Sachin Shroff among others.

Season two is all set to release on MX Player on November 11, 2020.