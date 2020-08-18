Aashram Trailer: Bobby Deol Is The Fake Spiritual Leader In Prakash Jha's Web Series

Bobby Deol Plays Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala

According to reports, the fictional story on the undying loyalty for Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala and his Aashram, is an attempt on the same subject and hints at whether it is indeed a place of faith.

The 9 Part Series Is Directed By Prakash Jha

The trailer follows Baba Nirala of Kashipur as he is followed by his devoted fans. The two-minute-long clip shows the baba giving his blessings to lakhs of his followers at congregations. He tells them, "Main aap sab ko moksh ki rah pe le ke jaaoonga (I will take you all on the path of salvation)." However, the trailer takes a turn when reports of rape and murder start making it to the media. He is then perceived as a con man and police begin to investigate his life.

Aashram Will Release On August 28 On MX Player

Produced and directed by Prakash Jha, the 9-part series also stars Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Tridha Choudhury, Vikram Kochhar, Tushar Pandey, Sachin Shroff, Anuritta K Jha and Rajeev Siddhartha in pivotal roles.