Aashram Trailer: Bobby Deol Is The Fake Spiritual Leader In Prakash Jha's Web Series
MX Player revealed the trailer of their upcoming show titled Aashram on August 17. The platform joined hands with filmmaker Prakash Jha to produce the new Original Series Aashram, which is all set to release on August 28, 2020.
The satirical drama will mark National Award-winning director Prakash Jha's debut into the world of web series. The show created a buzz with its teaser and first look released by Bobby back in July. Now, the first trailer reveals Bobby Deol as Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala in the lead. The story is set to question how some self-proclaimed leaders distort the truth to exploit simple and innocent believers.
Bobby Deol Plays Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala
According to reports, the fictional story on the undying loyalty for Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala and his Aashram, is an attempt on the same subject and hints at whether it is indeed a place of faith.
The 9 Part Series Is Directed By Prakash Jha
The trailer follows Baba Nirala of Kashipur as he is followed by his devoted fans. The two-minute-long clip shows the baba giving his blessings to lakhs of his followers at congregations. He tells them, "Main aap sab ko moksh ki rah pe le ke jaaoonga (I will take you all on the path of salvation)." However, the trailer takes a turn when reports of rape and murder start making it to the media. He is then perceived as a con man and police begin to investigate his life.
Aashram Will Release On August 28 On MX Player
Produced and directed by Prakash Jha, the 9-part series also stars Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Tridha Choudhury, Vikram Kochhar, Tushar Pandey, Sachin Shroff, Anuritta K Jha and Rajeev Siddhartha in pivotal roles.
