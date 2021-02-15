Abhay Deol's 1962: The War In The Hills Trailer Recalls One Of India's Greatest Battles

The makers of the upcoming show, 1962: The War In The Hills, just unveiled the full-length trailer and introduced the 60-year-old story of Indian soldiers. The show directed by Mahesh Manjrekar stars Abhay Deol as leader Major Suraj Singh. Singh along with 125 Indian soldiers fought against 3000 Chinese in a battle that changed the course of the war.

The trailer features Abhay Deol leading the small battalion called 'C Company', against the Chinese army in a battle that India could not afford to lose. We also see other cast members like Akash Thosar, Sumeet Vyas, Rohan Gandotra, Annup Soni, and Mahie Gill struggling to choose between their personal loss and the love for their country. Meanwhile, Meiyang Chang will be seen as a member of the Chinese army scheming against Indian forces.

Talking about the show, during the Trailer launch, Abhay Deol said, "There is something to be said about stories of such historic importance. To me, it feels like a personal responsibility to deliver the strength of Major Suraj Singh, to showcase his brave exterior as he leads his troop in a battle to the last stand, while also dealing with life as a father and husband. It's an extraordinary story about courage that is relatable to everyone, no matter which community or culture they belong to."

Take a look at the trailer:

The makers have described the story inspired by true events as, "1962: The War In The Hills is a fictional take about one of the fiercest battles ever fought." The show follows the soldiers who despite being outnumbered and armed with basic equipment stopped the infiltrating army in its tracks on Ladhak border. Calling it a "greatest last stands in military history", the synopsis adds, "this is also a story about their personal battles, their life beyond their uniforms and their times of love, heartbreak, longing and celebration."

1962: The War in the Hills, the 10-episode war-drama written by Charudutt Acharya will release exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium on February 26, 2021.

