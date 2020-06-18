Abhishek Bachchan Unveils His First Look From Amazon Original Series Breathe: Into The Shadows

The makers of Breathe: Into The Shadows recently announced the release date of the Amazon Original's season two. On Thursday, Abhishek Bachchan, who is making his digital debut with Breathe 2, released his first look. Breathe: Into The Shadows will also witness Amit Sadh reprising his role as senior inspector Kabir Sawant.

Sharing the first look on Twitter, Abhishek wrote, "Come back Siya. #BreatheIntoTheShadows." The snap shows Abhishek sitting on a chair with a missing poster in his hand. The picture read, "A father's love can save a life..or take one."

Speaking on the reveal, in a statement Abhishek said "The thrill of making my digital on-screen debut with Amazon Original Breathe: Into The Shadows has finally kicked in with the recent announcement that was made last Friday. The love and support I have received since we announced the launch date of the show has reinstated my belief of constantly evolving in order to connect with newer audiences. I am ecstatic to launch my first digital series that is a perfect example of the exciting, genre-defining content that we are now able to consume at our convenience. I am definitely looking forward to the days to come as we slowly unfold Breathe: Into The Shadows to the world."

The makers have also revealed that the show's first full-length trailer will release on July 1. The series produced by Abundantia Entertainment, is created and directed by Mayank Sharma. Breathe season two is written by Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed and Mayank Sharma.

Slated to release on July 10, 2020, the Amazon Original also features popular actors Nithya Menen and Sayami Kher in pivotal roles.

