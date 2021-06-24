Actor-Filmmaker Shreya Patel’s New Mockumentary Web Series 'Layla Is Relevant' To Go On Floor In August

Actress and filmmaker Shreya Patel, who has so far worked in international projects like Netflix's Grand Army, Hulu's Handmaid's Tale and FX's Mrs. America, proved that she isn’t here to sit and relax. Within no time, the actress signed several Indian shows, documentaries and films. Her career is already in full swing and Shreya is excited about everything on her plate.

“I am most enthusiastic about a digital mockumentary series Layla is Relevant that tells the story of a very ambitious girl," she said, adding, "Layla Khan, a former child star and current nobody, moves back in with her stubborn single mom and her snarky gamer cousin in an attempt to reboot her career through her self-created, self-released reality series. The series will explore Layla realizing that she’s not unhappy because she’s not famous, she’s unhappy because she’s lonely,” says Shreya, who is not just an actor in the series but also its co-creator and co-writer with Rabiya Mansoor.

Women's Achiever Award winning actress further revealed that the pilot episode of the show will be shot in August 2021.

Talking about the idea behind making a mockumentary, director Shetu Modi, who has spent 10 years of her life editing documentaries and feature films in a newsroom, says, “Sometimes the characters do or say the most compelling things while their mics are being attached, or when they are walking into a planned shot. While mockumentary is a little different from documentaries because it’s fiction, it’s still an opportunity to let actors improvise and to allow room for off-the-cuff, unplanned moments.”

This Shreya Patel and Rabiya Mansoor's creation is expected to have its trailer and the pilot released by September.

Apart from Layla is Relevant, Shreya is also the leading lady in a film titled 'Strangers in a Room’. Directed by Andre Rehal, 'Strangers in a Room’ will tell the story of a veteran second-generation Korean actor, who after a bad audition, exiles himself in his apartment over the weekend awaiting the fallout from all sides.

That's not all! Patel is also working on a documentary as a creative director. Titled Eakk, the project is about Transgender Rights and Education in India.