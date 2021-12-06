Actor Lanuakum Ao, Best Known For Axone, Passes Away At 31 Due To Kidney Failure

Lanuakum Ao, an up and coming actor best known for a memorable role in the film Axone, passed away on December 5 at the age of 31. According to reports, the actor passed away yesterday around 9:40 pm due to kidney failure.

Ao, who complained about health issues, was taken to the CIHSR (Christian Institute of Health Science and Research) at 4th Mile in Dimapur where he passed away. He was earlier admitted to the Ovil hospital from where he was moved to CIHSR.

Ao's Axone co-star Lin Laishram took to her Instagram account and dedicated a tribute post for the late star. Sharing a picture from the film she wrote, "Rest in peace my friend 🤍🤍🤍". Axone actress Sayani Gupta had liked the post.

Many fans and industry friends took to the comments section remembering Ao. While Aahana Kumra posted several broken heart emojis, actor Adil Hussian wrote, "Very tragic that he passed away... May his soul red in peace."

Take a look at the post:

Hailing from Longsa village in Nagaland's Mokokchung district, Ao's big break came with Axone, directed by Richard Kharkongkor. The film set in Delhi, follows a group of friends from northeast India who are preparing a pungent delicacy for a wedding party. However, the racism and casteism in the area sparks conflict and comedy with their unaccustomed neighbours.

Apart from his memorable role in Axone, Lanuakum Ao had also starred in films like NSR: The Jade and the web series The Last Hour. Lanuakum Ao's last screen appearance will be in an upcoming feature film starring Ayushmann Khurrana and directed by Anubhav Sinha.