Manoj Bajpayee Begins Shooting For The Highly Awaited Season 2 Of 'The Family Man'

Amazon Prime Video has renewed one of its most-loved series The Family Man starring Manoj Bajpayee for a second season. According to the latest media reports, the shooting for the second season of the critically acclaimed series is currently underway. Although, the makers and the studio haven’t revealed its release date yet.

The season 2 of the socio-political action thriller series will also see Samantha Akkineni making her digital debut. The details about her role are yet under wraps. Speaking about her association with the show, Samantha said, "I am doing the series The Family Man, so I think that's my first step (towards the Hindi film industry). I am very happy that season one got a lot of appreciation. I am enjoying working with the team of the show and I can't wait for a new set of audience to see my work."

The highly acclaimed show has been created and co-written by directed duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. The show follows the life of a government agent name Srikant Tiwari (Bajpayee), struggling to juggle and maintain a balance between his counter-terrorism job and personal life. The series also stars Southern actress Priyamani as Bajpayee’s on-screen wife.

Speaking about the show’s success and renewal, Amazon Prime Video's India director and head of content, Vijay Subramaniam stated, “Spy thrillers have been one of the more popular genres amongst our international originals, and we are happy to see this global phenomenon recreated in India for The Family Man. Interestingly, the show was loved both by audiences in India and abroad. The Family Man has become our most watched Amazon Original Series in India! We are thrilled to be working with the talented duo Raj and DK for another successful season of The Family Man.”