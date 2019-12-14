    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Actor Vijay Verma Is All Set To Star In Reema Kagti’s New Web Series Titled Fallen

      Vijay Verma has won many accolades for his nuanced performance as Moin in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. The talented actor, post the release of his breakthrough movie, seems to be on a career-high. According to a report in Filmfare, Vijay is now all set to star in director Reema Kagti’s thriller series titled Fallen. The project is being produced by Excel Entertainment. The actor will be joined by 'Shaitan’ fame Gulshan Devaiah in a pivotal role in the series.

      Post the success of Gully boy, Vijay has bagged a bunch of interesting projects in his kitty. The actor is currently busy shooting for 'Baaghi 3’ alongside Tiger Shroff. He recently spoke about his experience working on the project. Vijay said, “I am really having a great time during the shoot of 'Baaghi 3’ in Serbia, the shoot is coming out really well. Tiger and I share a great bond and I’m sure that it will be reflected on the big screen.”

      He went on to add, “One of the major reasons for our bonding is my love for Jaggu Dada since I’m his big fan. I love hearing stories about Jaggu dada from Tiger about his films and other instances. I have always admired his work,” he added.

      Meanwhile, Vijay Varma will soon be seen in Netflix’s Ghost Stories. The horror anthology will be available for streaming on the platform from January 1, 2020. The actor is also a part of Mira Nair’s 'A Suitable Boy’ where he will be seen alongside Tabu and Ishaan Khatter.

      Story first published: Saturday, December 14, 2019, 20:39 [IST]
