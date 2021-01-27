Actress Files Complaint Against OTT Platform For Showing Obscene Content

Sapna Sapu who is an actor by profession and a single parent to a five-year-old son, has reportedly approached the Bombay High Court seeking to block an OTT platform alleging it shows pornographic content. According to reports, Sapna has claimed that an OTT platform by the name Nuefliks shows nude programmes, because of which her son is getting spoiled.

The bench comprising of Justice AA Sayed and Justice Madhav J Jamdar, heard the case earlier this week. The court said that the petition does not have requisite details and added that the petitioner should consider filing for public interest litigation, as the direction she is seeking is very generic in nature.

Advocate Ashok Saraogi, representing Sapu, argued saying, "Just like films are censored, content on platforms like Nuefliks should be censored." He added that "there are 100s of such platforms and small children are getting affected by it."

Meanwhile, advocate Advait Sethna, appearing for Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said that the Ministry is considering issuing guidelines for regulating content over OTT platforms. Sethna argued that the petition was very vague and urged the court to direct the petitioner to make a representation before the ministry, so that they can take a look at the issue.

The court also pointed out that the petition did not mention Nueflik's respondent and the case cannot be heard without anyone representing the app. Advocate Saraogi revealed to the court that he could not reach out to the app's owner to send the notice, but promised to implead the owner of the app in the case.

The court has scheduled a hearing in the case after three weeks.

