Actress Thea Dsuuza Joins Love Taxi As Lead

Actress, influencer and model Thea Dsuuza is all set to amuse the audience with her performance in upcoming web series Love Taxi that is tentatively set to release in the mid of 2022. Thea is a popular influencer and is into fashion too. She loves experimenting art and loves to keep it all glamorous.

In Love Taxi, Dsuuza will be playing the character of Lali, who is a village girl encountering the city life of Mumbai. She is lively and bold! Lali's journey to meet her ends is all that Love Taxi is about. The series is a new age abstract drama, avoiding monotony. Lalis journey to make her ends meet and also experience the meaning of true love.

An elated Thea says, "I'm extremely excited for this project. I got to learn so much here and I will always be grateful of Afzal sir who gave me chance to play Lali. This project is not a usual story it has so many beautiful and hard hitting layers to it. I'm sure you all will love it. Please shower your love on us. Thanks!"

Produced by Afzal Khan and Shadab Khan, the series also features actors Sunny Arora and Kapil Khadiwala. It would be interesting to see such an intriguing subject. Good luck to Thea and her team!