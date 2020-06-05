After Hindustani Bhau, Major TC Rao Files Police Complaint Against Ekta Kapoor's Triple X-2

Hindustani Bhau Filed First Complaint On June 1, In Mumbai

Rao said that the web series shows that the armymen's wives are intimate with other men, when their husbands are away serving at the borders. "This content is highly objectionable and it could demoralise our armed forces," he added.

He has also raised objection over a scene, in which their uniforms are being ripped apart. "Triple X-2 also has scenes where uniforms of military men, having symbols of Ashoka statue and Taj are torn apart. This is an insult to our armed forces and military personnel."

Triple X-2 Released In February 2020

Another MWF member, Major SN Rao also talked about the same and added, "In a state like Haryana having representation of over 3.70 lakh army soldiers. This is an insult to them and ex-armymen like us. If Ekta Kapoor will not remove the objectionable scenes from the web series, we will intensify our agitation."

#ALTBalaji_Insults_Army Trends On Twitter

After filing a complaint in Khar police station in Mumbai, Hindustani Bhau called the makers Anti-national people. Sharing a video on Twitter and Instagram, he said, "Police Complaint filed today (June 1) by me against anti national people Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor for disrespecting our Indian military, national emblem, colonel tag and defaming our country."

Triple X-2 first started streaming on February 8, 2020, on ALT Balaji.