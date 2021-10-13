Aisa Waisa Pyaar Trailer Out! Four Love Stories Promise A Joyful Ride; Watch

Eros Now, South Asia's leading streaming entertainment service owned by the Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: EROS), a Global Entertainment company, today released the trailer of the most awaited anthology digital series of the year, Aisa Waisa Pyaar starring Saqib Saleem, Nidhi Singh, Prit Kamani, Ahsaas Channa, Adah Sharma, Taaha Shah, Rajit Kapur and Sheeba Chaddha. The anthology explores different shades of love through 4 separate relationship stories crisscrossing each other. All four stories revolve around the theme of romance and dramedy, which will bring a pocketful of joy to everyone.

In creative collaboration with the Culture Machine and directed by Ashiish Patil, every story in Aisa Waisa Pyaar showcases unique and endearing characters from diverse age groups. Through these sweet little tales, these charming characters, young and old, portray the quirky yet heart-warming side of relationships and copious idiosyncrasies of love.

Commenting on this newest addition to Eros Now, Ridhima Lulla, Chief Content Officer Eros Group, mentioned, "We were searching for a light-hearted love story when we came across Aisa Waisa Pyaar. It is an endearing anthology that explores various aspects of love and what it means to different people. We are sure it will resonate with our viewers and bring a smile to everyone's face."

Talking about his experience, Saqib Saleem shared, "As soon as I heard the story, I wanted to be a part of this beautiful project. It was a lovely experience shooting with everyone! I truly hope that the viewers experience the same level of happiness as I did while shooting for it."

Don't forget to watch Aisa Waisa Pyaar on 27th October only on Eros Now.