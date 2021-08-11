Ajay Devgn Opens Up On Web Debut With Rudra, Says It's One Of The Darkest Characters In His Career

Ajay Devgn is all set to make his web debut with the web series Rudra - The Edge of Darkness. He is also awaiting the digital release of Bhuj: The Pride of India alongside starring Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt. The actress recently opened up about the former project and revealed that the project is bigger than "Anything I've done before."

Rudra - The Edge of Darkness, based on the British crime thriller Luther starring Idris Elba follows a passionate detective who ends up befriending a psychopath and murderer Alice Morgan. Luther fails to arrest her due to lack of evidence, begin to solve various cases together.

Ajay said the leap towards the OTT platform was because of the remarkable quality of entertainment being delivered via digital platforms. He added, "It opened up avenues for filmmakers to experiment and scale-up. The sheer scale of production of these projects has multiplied significantly in the last few years. My upcoming series, Rudra - The Edge of Darkness, is bigger than anything I've done before."

Talking about his character, Ajay revealed that he believes this is perhaps one of the darkest roles he has ever played in his career. "I've played intense cops before. But this one is a lot more edgy and dark. It was a challenging role and I have worked hard on it - a character like this, requires a different kind of mindset.

"Once you watch it on the screen you will notice the change. As an actor, I am constantly reinventing myself with diverse roles to provide an entertaining experience to the audience. I am thrilled to embrace a new form of storytelling with OTT now," he added.

Apart from Ajay the film also marks Esha Deol's digital debut. Rudra is set to be their eighth collaboration together after Yuva, Insan, Kaal and more. Talking about reuniting on set once again with Esha, he said, "Esha and I have worked together in a few movies before. She is a good actor and I am glad she is doing films again. We had a remarkable time working together. You will see her in a new avatar in the series. It will set her apart from the other roles she has done before."

Rudra - The Edge of Darkness is set to be a 2022 release on Disney+ Hotstar.