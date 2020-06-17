    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ajay Devgn Unveils Trailer of ZEE5's Cop Drama Lalbazaar Releasing On June 19

      By
      |

      After releasing the first look and teaser of ZEE5 original series Lalbazaar, Ajay Devgn on Wednesday shared the web series' full-length trailer. The show is all set to release on Friday, June 19, 2020.

      Ajay Devgn Unveils Trailer of ZEE5s Cop Drama Lalbazaar Releasing On June 19

      Sharing the trailer on his Twitter account, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Bekhauf aur belagaam mujrim, Aur #Lalbazaar police, jo in mujrimon ko ghutno pe laayegi, #TillTheEndOfCrime Taiyaar ho aap? for #LalbazaarOnZee5 from 19th June @ZEE5Premium."

      Like the teaser, the trailer also features the Bollywood actor's voice-over introducing the show. He says, "Life is so wretched it has turned humans into beasts. And the beast turned the city in a place where crime is the biggest trade."

      The two-minute-long trailer shows us glimpses of the crime and murders taking place in the red light area of the Lalbazaar city. The official synopsis reads, "In this fight of good and evil, there are quite a few layers to the truth that will act as a catalyst in the show. It is a one of a kind police drama that will not only focus on the gruesome crimes but also explore the human side of the lives of the police squad."

      Lalbazaar is a ten-part series full of chase, crime, passion and thrill. Set in Kolkata, the show features Kaushik Sen, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Hrishita Bhatt and Sauraseni Maitra in the lead roles. Lalbazaar is reportedly directed by Sayantan Ghosal.

      Ajay Devgn Unveils The Chilling Teaser Of ZEE5 Crime Drama Lalbazaar

      Abhishek Bachchan And Nithya Menen's Breathe: Into The Shadows Gets A Release Date!

      Read more about: ajay devgn lalbazaar zee5 webseries
      Story first published: Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 15:00 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 17, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X