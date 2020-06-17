Ajay Devgn Unveils Trailer of ZEE5's Cop Drama Lalbazaar Releasing On June 19

After releasing the first look and teaser of ZEE5 original series Lalbazaar, Ajay Devgn on Wednesday shared the web series' full-length trailer. The show is all set to release on Friday, June 19, 2020.

Sharing the trailer on his Twitter account, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Bekhauf aur belagaam mujrim, Aur #Lalbazaar police, jo in mujrimon ko ghutno pe laayegi, #TillTheEndOfCrime Taiyaar ho aap? for #LalbazaarOnZee5 from 19th June @ZEE5Premium."

Like the teaser, the trailer also features the Bollywood actor's voice-over introducing the show. He says, "Life is so wretched it has turned humans into beasts. And the beast turned the city in a place where crime is the biggest trade."

Bekhauf aur belagaam mujrim,

Aur #Lalbazaar police, jo in mujrimon ko ghutno pe laayegi, #TillTheEndOfCrime

Taiyaar ho aap? for #LalbazaarOnZee5 from 19th June@ZEE5Premium pic.twitter.com/Cf1Rd72l0g — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 16, 2020

The two-minute-long trailer shows us glimpses of the crime and murders taking place in the red light area of the Lalbazaar city. The official synopsis reads, "In this fight of good and evil, there are quite a few layers to the truth that will act as a catalyst in the show. It is a one of a kind police drama that will not only focus on the gruesome crimes but also explore the human side of the lives of the police squad."

Lalbazaar is a ten-part series full of chase, crime, passion and thrill. Set in Kolkata, the show features Kaushik Sen, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Hrishita Bhatt and Sauraseni Maitra in the lead roles. Lalbazaar is reportedly directed by Sayantan Ghosal.

