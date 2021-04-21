Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Is Worried About Shoot Delays, Says Her Big Fear Is Projects Getting Scrapped

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who made her acting debut with Netflix original Guilty alongside Kiara Advani, said that she is worried about her projects getting scrapped. The actress recently opened up about the COVID-19 crisis revealing that she is too scared about the second wave of the virus.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor said that her mind goes to a negative place when thinking about the effects of the pandemic. "I am being very weirdly selfish. But my brain always goes to the most negative place, which is a terrible thing about me, but I just feel like things will get scrapped, so that is my big fear right now."

However, Akansha debuted with a lockdown release Guilty. She revealed that last when the lockdown happened, she made peace with it. She added, "So, I was very relaxed sitting at home," but now "I am just too scared. The second wave is very bad, and everyone has been telling me to 'brace yourself to be home for at least a month'. I'm just hoping against hope that this is the last time we have to do this."

Kapoor admitted that she understands people are fighting bigger problems, but these work woes make her "upset". The actress revealed that she had a couple of shoots lined up when the cases stared surging again.

Akansha was set to start shooting for her web film with Rajkummar Rao, which has been delayed. "First, it was supposed to start on March 24, and then it got pushed to the first week of April, and then it got pushed to mid April, and now, it was going to happen on April 25, and I know that it is definitely not happening," quoted a Hindustan Times' report.

The film is set to be directed by Vasan Bala, best known for Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.

