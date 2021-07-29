Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Says She Is Happy With OTT Releases But It 'Comes With An Incomplete Feeling'

Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor who debuted with Netflix release Guilty, says she is enjoying her journey in the OTT world, however, she does miss the excitement and feeling of a big-screen debut. Apart from Guilty, she has also been a part of the Netflix anthology series, Ray.

Kapoor told Hindustan Times, "I am more than happy that my projects are being released on OTT because more people get to watch it. They can watch it 10 years from now. So, especially at this point of time, I think releasing on OTT is great."

She also added that the experience is accompanied by an "incomplete feeling" and she is looking forward to making a big-screen debut in future. She further explained that OTT release days do feel normal.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Is Worried About Shoot Delays, Says Her Big Fear Is Projects Getting Scrapped

"I remember everyone asking me, 'How excited are you that your film is releasing tomorrow?' I was like, 'I don't even feel that it is releasing tomorrow'. I remember going to lunch with my girlfriends to celebrate and I bumped into people who were like, 'Hey, your film is releasing today'. That is not a normal release day," she added.

"Normally, you are busy promoting and working, and I'm just going for lunch. That feeling was very unnerving. The feeling on release is supposed to be high but it was a very just another day for me," she told the portal.

The actress revealed that it is upsetting, "because everything that comes with a release -- the fears and excitement, is not there". However, she clarified that she is grateful that her projects are releasing at least, and has made peace with the fact that most of the projects will continue to release on digital platforms for another year.

Alia Bhatt's Bestie Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Shares An Unseen Picture Of Their Maldives Holiday

She concluded by saying that she is very content with where her life is right now, and added, "I am excited about where I am today, and grateful. And when my film opens on the big screen, toh double excited hogi."