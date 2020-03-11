All Episodes Of Karisma Kapoor's Mentalhood Out Now

With a trailer that caught everyone's attention right from its first frame to a quirky title track that depicted the ups and downs of childcare, people have all the right reasons to be excited for ALTBalaji and ZEE5's latest offering Mentalhood. Raising a child is an art. Some make it into a highly precise science, but most of the mothers are like tigresses protecting their cubs. And, while going through this whirlwind of parenting responsibilities, you are bound to go bonkers occasionally. Bringing to screens the madness of parenting, ALTBalaji, and ZEE5 launched 10 episodes of the most awaited web-series of the year, Mentalhood- the journey from Motherhood to Mentalhood!

The show marks the digital debut of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor playing the role of Meira Sharma, who hails from a small town along with her husband Anmol (played by Sanjay Suri). Featuring a large pool of talented actors, the web-series also features Dino Morea as a stay-at-home dad named Aakash Fernandes who performs the task of single parenting effortlessly, Sandhya Mridul as 'Momzilla' Anuja Joshi aka AJO who loves being in charge of the situation and framing new 'parenting rules'. Portraying the workaholic mother in a commendable manner is Shilpa Shukla as Namrata Dalmia. The diversity amongst the mothers continues as Shruti Seth playing the spiritual mom named Diksha who loves her peaceful life and medication. Finally, we see Tillotama Shome as the super-hyper mother Preity Khosla who is on her toes all day.

Speaking about the show's launch, Karisma Kapoor said, "This show is for every mother out there who is absolutely unrelenting towards her parenting responsibilities. I play the role of Meira, who comes from a small-town & then shifts to Mumbai and stumbles onto an absolutely crazy metropolitan city. It is an absolute family show that will see Meira struggle to craft the perfect idealistic family life in the concrete jungle, that we know as Mumbai. I am certain that the mothers of today's generation will also understand this 'mother in distress' completely."

Playing the role of a single father, Dino Morea comments, "Being a single father to two kids can be truly a challenging role. I'm glad that my character of Aakash got me to see this side of parenthood and learn about what one goes through when they have to be their own pillar of strength not just for themselves, but for their kids as well. It's a role that brought out the best in me and I hope that audiences love Aakash and the show as well."

A lovable mother herself, the show is indeed special for Ekta Kapoor, the content czarina shares, "I am extremely proud to have created 'Mentalhood' and this show is specially dedicated to my mother Shoba Kapoor and my son Ravie. Right from day 1 of shooting, the journey has been very emotional and mental. I can say that it's a show that is very close to my heart and one that I deeply connect with. I am certain that the audience as well will bond to the craziness that the show has to offer."

The show beautifully showcases the topsy-turvy ride of various kinds of mothers that exist and how they manoeuvre their way through unreasonable expectations and eccentricities to raise their children. Mentalhood is a relatable show filled with the highs and lows of six 'Supermoms' who do their best to match the unrealistic expectations of parenthood with a smile on their faces.

Full of highs and lows aplenty, catch this fun-filled ride of the supermoms and dads as Mentalhood streams exclusively on ALTBalaji and ZEE5 from March 11. Assured to relate with all Indian mothers, the show is directed by Karishma Kohli, produced by Filmfarm productions and written by Ritu Bhatia and Suyash khabya. The wait is finally over as the 10-episodic comedy-drama, that depicts how these mothers juggle between raising their children and their professional lives, is finally streaming now on the two leading platforms.

