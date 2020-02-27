ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Drop The Trailer Of Karisma Kapoor's Web Series Mentalhood

As the saying goes, 'God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers', the world would indeed fall apart if there were no mothers. Juggling through life while raising children and acing professional responsibilities demands an out-of-the-world 'superpower' which is what Karisma Kapoor's upcoming show Mentalhood talks about.

Raising kids is an art. Some make it into a highly precise science, but most of them are like tigresses protecting their cubs. And, while going through this whirlwind of parenting responsibilities, you are bound to go bonkers once in a while. Bringing to screens the crazy leap of Motherhood to Mentalhood, ALTBalaji, and ZEE5 launched the trailer of the most awaited web-series of the year, Mentalhood- the journey from motherhood to mental hood!

Filled with highs and lows, being a parent can surely be one thankless job. The trailer showcases the topsy-turvy ride of the various kinds of mothers that exist and how they manoeuvre their way through unreasonable expectations and eccentricities to raise their children. Giving a glimpse into the life of these supermoms, the trailer highlights everyday challenges that a mother goes through. Seeing the range of a parent's emotions, work-life balance along with their constant battle to discipline and keeping a tab on their kid's behaviour is sure to leave a lasting impression in the minds of the audience.

Speaking about her digital debut and her own ordeals as a mother, Karisma Kapoor shares, "This show is for every mother out there who is absolutely unrelenting towards her parenting responsibilities. I play the role of Meira, who comes from a small-town & then shifts to Mumbai and stumbles onto an absolutely crazy metropolitan city. It is an absolute family show that will see Meira struggle to craft the perfect idealistic family life in the concrete jungle, that we know as Mumbai. Being a mother of two has certainly helped me in understanding Meira better and I totally relate to the madness that her motherhood demands. I am certain that the mothers of today's generation will also understand this 'mother in distress' completely."

Portraying the character of a single daddy, Aakash Fernandes, Bollywood Actor Dino Morea shares, "Aakash Fernandes is a stay-at-home single father to two kids, who tries to enjoy every day playing the role of both a mother and a father. Having said that, being the only single parent sees him extremely popular in his locality. I am sure the viewers will love my role, as it is for the first time I am playing a doting father, a character to which every single father will connect."

A lovable mother herself, the show is indeed special for Ekta Kapoor. Speaking about the upcoming show, the content czarina said, "The script of Mentalhood was written about three-and-a-half years ago. This was getting finalized around the same time when I was planning to have a baby. That's why, today, I feel like I've given birth to two babies, one born last year (my son) and one born today (the show Mentalhood). I am extremely proud to have created "Mentalhood". Right from day 1 of shooting, the journey has been very emotional and mental. I can say that it's a show that is very close to my heart and one that I deeply connect too. I am certain that the audience as well will bond to the craziness that the show has to offer."

Excited to see the mother maniacs it has for the world to see the series is directed by Karishma Kohli, produced by Filmfarm productions and written by Ritu Bhatia and Suyash khabya. Witness the roller coaster ride of these mothers in Mentalhood from 11th March on ALTBalaji and ZEE5!

