Amala Paul And Tahir Raj Bhasin Roped In For Jio Studios And Vishesh Films' First Web Series

Jio Studios and Vishesh Films have roped in south actress Amala Paul, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Amrita Puri for their first collaboration in the digital space. The web series is being directed by Pushpdeep Bhardwaj.

The show revolves around the relationship between a struggling filmmaker and a top female actor of the 70s. While Tahir will play the upcoming filmmaker, south sensation Amala Paul will essay the role of the superstar. The show also marks Amala's Hindi debut.

Talking about the show, Mahesh Bhatt says, "I trust the magic of a new beginning in the digital world. Our first web show goes on floors with Amala, Tahir and Amrita, and our talented director Pushpdeep Bhardwaj."

The filmmaker also tweeted a photograph of himself along with the actors. He wrote: "The magic of a new beginning! Our first web show, a dramatic love story goes on floors. Take a look at our wonderful cast @Amala_ams @TahirRajBhasin @_Amrita_Puri & Dir @PushpdeepBhardw @jiostudios @VisheshFilms."

Director Pushpdeep Bhardwaj wrote, "To new beginnings! Commencing my digital debut with jiostudios visheshfilms web series, a dramatic love story set in the 70s. @MaheshNBhatt @Amala_ams @TahirRajBhasin @_Amrita_Puri."

Expressing his excitement Tahir tweeted, "Super excited about kick starting this series based on a dramatic love story set in 70s Bollywood with @Amala_ams @_Amrita_Puri @MaheshNBhatt & Dir @PushpdeepBhardw @jiostudios @VisheshFilms @JioCinema."

Amala wrote, "And we roll! Excited to be a part of this journey with the perfect recipe for a dramatic love story set during the 70s Bollywood, what more could have I asked for my Bollywood & digital debut @TahirRajBhasin @_Amrita_Puri @MaheshNBhatt @PushpdeepBhardw @jiostudios @VisheshFilms."

Amrita said, "Best start to 2020! So thrilled to be part of this dramatic love story. Playing out my dream of being part of 70s Bollywood era Dir by @PushpdeepBhardw with @Amala_ams @TahirRajBhasin @MaheshNBhatt. @jiostudios @VisheshFilms @JioCinema .

Sonakshi Sinha Announces Her Digital Debut With Reema Kagti's Crime Thriller Series

Kabir Khan And Sharvari Promote 'The Forgotten Army' In Kolkata