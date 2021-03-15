Amazon Prime Video Announces World Premiere Of Its First Marathi Direct-To-Service Offering Picasso

Produced by Shiladitya Bora under the banner of Platoon One Films & Everest Entertainment, Picasso is directed and written by Abhijeet Mohan Warang and features National Award-winning actor Prasad Oak alongside Samay Sanjeev Tambe and Ashwini Mukadam in the pivotal roles. Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream the World Premiere of Picasso exclusively on Amazon Prime Video starting 19th March 2021.

Amazon Prime Video today launched the trailer of its first Marathi Direct-To-Stream offering, Picasso. Starring award-winning actor Prasad Oak, child actor Samay Sanjeev Tambe and Ashwini Mukadam, Picasso gives a glimpse of the Dashavatara art, through a relatable feel-good story about a troubled alcoholic father and his son. Produced by Shiladitya Bora, Picasso is directed and co-written by debutant Abhijeet Mohan Warang along with co-writer Tushar Paranjape. Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream the exclusive World Premiere of Marathi drama, Picasso on Amazon Prime Video starting 19th March 2021.

Talking about the film's narrative, debutant director and co-writer Abhijeet Mohan Warang said, "The World of Dashavatara has always fascinated me since my childhood. I am thrilled to present Picasso, the first Marathi film documenting Dashavatara in its pure and original format. I was determined to make this film relatable for each artist, hence we shot the film in real locations. As per the folklore, the origins of this folk art originates from Lakshmi-Narayan Temple in Valaval town of Tal Konkan, where the film has been shot. With this film, we have tried to bring out the essence of the day-to-day challenges of an artist's life. The relentless, painful yet satisfying process of creativity- from doubting yourself to discovering new ways of facing it."

Producer Shiladitya Bora for Platoon One Films said, "There's no doubt that Marathi film industry is one of the most progressive film industries in India creating some groundbreaking cinema in the recent decade. Many of these films have received critical acclaim internationally and broke box office records in India. Picasso is one such film that will inspire people across age groups and boundaries. Our entire team at Platoon One Films are glad to collaborate with Amazon Prime Video and introduce such stories contributing to this vibrant storytelling industry in our own little way. I am excited for the film's World Premiere on the streaming service in India and across 240 countries and territories."

Gandharva, a young student from a remote village in the Konkan, is selected for the national level of the Picasso Arts Scholarship. The winner of the competition gets to travel to Spain - Picasso's birthplace - to hone their art. Gandharva informs his parents about his selection & the fee that needs to be paid for entry to the competition, but his parents tell him that they cannot afford it. Will Pandurang be able to fight his demons and bring his art back to life not for himself, but for his son? Picasso will join the thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and Bollywood in the Prime Video catalogue.