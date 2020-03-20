Amazon Prime’s Four More Shots Please! Season 2 To Release On April 17

Web series, Four More Shots Please! went on to gain quite the fame during the first season of the show. The first all-women protagonist Indian series has fans anticipating the release for season 2 and the makers have finally announced the launch date of show's return. While the trailer will be released on 31 March 2020 for season 2, the episode will be available to stream on 17th April.

Sharing her excitement, Kriti Kulhari shared in a statement, "The concept of Amazon Original Four More Shots Please! intrigued me from the first day of learning about the show; and, it comes as no surprise that my excitement doubled when we started the shoot of Season 2. Personally, 2019 has been a milestone for me, starting with the phenomenal success of Four More Shots Please! and then being part of some of the biggest films of the year. I believe that each viewer will see a little bit of themselves in each character and I really hope they love the second season as much as they did the first."

The show follows four unapologetically flawed women as they live, love, make mistakes, it also takes about how four women go through the thick and thin in life still manage to keep each other empowered. Four More Shots Please! stars, Ban J, Kriti Kulhari, Manvi Gagroo and Sayani Gupta in pivotal roles.

Throwing more light on the character, Bani J expresses, "I've said this a couple of times before, and would like to repeat it because it felt serendipitous to me that I was approached to play Umang. Not because she has an affinity to lift weights, but because of her journey, her story and this unshakable conviction with which she does things in her life. Uprooting herself from home, being in love, being her-self. The more time I get to play and be Umang the more completely I am able to understand and create of her. It's an unusual and quite cool an experience for me - being able to play the same character for seasons in a go, it's hard to explain but I think when people watch they'll get it."

Manvi Gagroo talking about her character Siddhi, said, "I can now understand Siddhi Patel better...She is a relatable inspiration each time she turns her weaknesses into her biggest strengths. Four More Shots Please Season 2 is our labour of love and we are certain that it will receive a lot of love from our audiences."

Sayani Gupta who plays Damini Rizvi Roy in the show believes, "The beauty of the Four More Shots Please! is that it celebrates 4 women who are so different, not only in the way the look bit also their personalities. It also surpassed all pre-conceived notions that a show made by women on women would be about male-bashing. The show also celebrates women with agency, which is the need of the hour."

Adding about season 2 she said, the new episodes will be twice as special. "You will see the girls having more fun, the friendship growing deeper and fierceness growing stronger but also them accepting their vulnerabilities. I can't wait for the fans who have been writing in every day for the second season, to watch the show!"

Hindi Web Series To Binge-Watch During Coronavirus Lockdown: Pushpavalli, Mentalhood, InMates

Asur Web Series Review: Arshad Warsi And Barun Sobti Take You On A Thrilling Ride