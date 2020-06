Amazon Prime Unveils Trailer For Action Thriller Hanna Season 2

Amazon Prime Video has released the trailer of season two of HANNA, which launches on Prime Video on July 3, 2020 in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

The second season of HANNA returns with eight one-hour episodes, and follows the journey of an extraordinary young woman, as she evades the relentless pursuit of a sinister government agency, and tries to unearth the truth behind who she is. Following her discovery at the end of season one, Hanna (Esmé Creed-Miles) now knows she is not the only young woman with unparalleled skill and elite training. The Utrax program has produced a whole contingent of highly skilled trainees, whose development is about to reach the lethal "second phase." After their relocation to The Meadows facility, these trainees find their restrictions lifted and the possibility of a new identity in the outside world. But this apparent freedom will come at a heavy price.

In season two, Hanna risks her freedom to rescue her friend Clara (Yasmin Monet Prince) from the clutches of the Utrax program, now run by John Carmichael (Dermot Mulroney) and his second in command, Leo Garner (Anthony Welsh). Hanna finds help in the unlikely form of her previous nemesis, CIA agent Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos), who must protect both herself and Hanna from the ruthless organization she once trusted. Yet as Hanna delves deeper into the elusive world of The Meadows and meets others like herself, including Sandy (Áine Rose Daly) and Jules (Gianna Kiehl), she begins to question her role in the larger context of Utrax's assassin program and ultimately, where she truly belongs.

Prime members can stream HANNA exclusively via the Prime Video app for TVs, connected devices including Fire TV, mobile devices and online. Members can also download it to mobile devices for offline viewing at no additional cost to their membership. The special is a global release and available at amazon.com/hannatv for Prime Video members in more than 200 countries and territories.

