Amazon Prime Video Brings Paatal Lok X The Family Man Between JK Talpade And Hathiram Chaudhary

What happens when a cop from an investigative thriller and an analyst from a fictional Indian intelligence agency meet? Amazon Prime Video released an interesting video of cop Hathiram Chaudhary from Paatal Lok and JK Talpade of The Family Man having a fun and thought-provoking talk as their respective characters; off-the-record in a special Paatal Lok X The Family Man video.

Amazon Prime released the video and wrote, “When JK from The Family Man, meets Hathi Ram, a Delhi cop from our latest Amazon Original Series Paatal Lok starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Abhishek Banerjee, Gul Panag, and others, streaming on Amazon Prime Video, created by Sudip Sharma, produced by Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz.”

Sharib Hashmi plays JK Talpade, an analyst in a fictional Indian intelligence agency in The Family Man and Jaideep Ahlawat plays the cop in Paatal Lok. Both the shows received immense appreciation from all across- audience, as well as critics and, are considered the best shows to have come out of Amazon’s promising catalogue. This video truly is a double treat for the audience who loved the shows for their storyline and their characters, particularly. With a perfect combination of humour, heart-to-heart and characterization, the video is an interesting one to watch.

The Family Man released on September 20, 2019, on Amazon Prime and Paatal Lok went on to become the most recent success for the platform as it released on 15th May 2020. Ever since then, social media and rave reviews tell us that it is the best series ever on a digital platform. Amazon Prime Video’s Paatal Lok is being hailed as the biggest and the best content on OTT for its gritty storytelling and investigative-thriller storyline.

With The Family Man already winning, Paatal Lok is certainly an unmissable series, so make sure to watch it on Amazon Prime Video, if you haven’t yet!