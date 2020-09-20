Amazon Prime Video Celebrates 1st Anniversary Of Manoj Bajpayee Starrer The Family Man

Created by dynamic duo Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru & Krishna DK), The Family Man Season 1 stars Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani along with Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Madhav, Sharad Kelkar, Gul Panag, Sundeep Kishan, Darshan Kumaar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary and is available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video today celebrates the first anniversary of the much loved Amazon Original Series The Family Man. Directed and created by the dynamic duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the first season received high acclaim from critics and audiences alike for its gripping storyline and stellar performances. The show, known for its brilliant writing is brought to life by some of India's award-winning actors such as Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Khelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Gul Panag, Sundeep Kishan, Darshan Kumaar, Sunny Hinduja, and Shreya Dhanwantary.

The upcoming season of The Family Man marks the digital debut of Indian actress Samantha Akkineni, widely known for her captivating performances in the Telugu and Tamil film industry.

Prime members in India and over 200 countries and territories can binge-watch the complete first season of The Family Man on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch the celebratory video here:

With exclusive behind the scenes footage from the second season, the video promises that Amazon Original Series - The Family Man Season 2, will release soon.

Also Read:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Netflix Film Serious Men To Release On October 2; Trailer Out Now

Gandii Baat 5 Makers Unveil The Poster; Here's When The Show Will Be Launched