      Amazon Prime Video In August 2020: World's Toughest Race, Chemical Hearts, Top Gun And More

      Amazon Prime Video is all set to introduce a new set of shows and films including the 11-day massive adventure, World's Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji. The show will follow over 60 teams from 30 countries in the world's toughest race. The streaming platform will also offer some 80's classics like Steel Magnolias, Top Gun and Rain Man.

      Amazon Prime Video In August 2020: Worlds Toughest Race, Chemical Hearts, Arkansas And More

      For originals, Amazon will premiere the coming-of-age romance Chemical Hearts and another interesting title is the aftershow, Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys. It is designed to give fans a look at the making of the superhero series, The Boys. Amazon in the month of August will add 60 new titles including Tom Hardy-starrer biopic Capone, Liam Hemsworth 's crime thriller Arkansas, and 2019 drama series Peanut Butter Falcon, starring Shia LaBeouf and Dakota Johnson.

      Here's the complete lineup of titles coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2020, (more updates are suspected as Amazon is yet to reveal new Hindi titles).

      August 1

      3:10 To Yuma (2007)

      Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)

      Inception (2010)

      Margin Call (2011)

      My Bloody Valentine (1981)

      Rain Man (1988)

      Rustlers' Rhapsody (1985)

      Safe (2012)

      Something's Gotta Give (2003)

      Spare Parts (2015)

      Spider-Man 3 (2007)

      Steel Magnolias (1989)

      The Holiday (2006)

      Top Gun (1986)

      Beverly Hillbillies: Season 1

      Beyond Scared Straight: Season 1

      Bitchin' Rides: Season 1

      Blood: Season 1

      Californication: Season 1

      Chesapeake Shores: Season 1

      Dusty's Trail: Season 1

      Fifth Ward: Season 1

      Ice Road Truckers: Season 1

      Lego Jurassic World: Legend Of Isla Nublar: Season 1

      Les Miserables: Season 1

      Moveable Feast: Season 1

      Riviera: Season 1

      The Berenstein Bears: Season 1

      The Teacher: Season 1

      August 5

      Arkansas (2020)

      August 6

      The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

      August 7

      Jessy & Nessy - Amazon Original Series: Season 1B

      August 10

      Capone (2020)

      Hard Night Falling (2019)

      Lucky Day (2019)

      August 14

      Bernie The Dolphin 2 (2019)

      Master (2017)

      World's Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

      August 18

      The Cup (2012)

      August 21

      Chemical Hearts (2020) - Amazon Original Movie

      Clifford - Amazon Original Series: Season 2B

      August 22

      The Legion (2020)

      August 28

      Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys - Amazon Original Special

      August 31

      Primal (2019)

      The Courier (2019)

      Story first published: Thursday, July 30, 2020, 13:00 [IST]
