Amazon Prime Video In September 2020: The Boys, V, Utopia And More

Amazon Prime Video has released the anticipated season two of the dark comedy series The Boys, and to top it up, the streaming platform has a few more awaited titles like Utopia a conspiracy thriller adapted by Gillian Flynn, All In: The Fight for Democracy, a documentary about voter suppression and Scottish culture-clash comedy Get Duked!

For Indian releases, south film V starring Telugu superstar Nani will also be available. The film also stars Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari and others.

Along with new releases, Amazon will also add previously released titles to their catalogue. Renee Zellwegger's Oscar-winning performance in Judy will be available on the streaming platform from September 25, along with Dustin Hoffman's The Graduate and Jason Statham's heist thriller, The Bank Job. Here is a complete list of everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in September 2020

Sept. 1 1/1 (2018) 1Million Happy Nows (2018) A Birder's Guide to Everything (2014) Abe & Phil's Last Poker Game (2018) Addicted to Fresno (2015) Alex Cross(2012) American Dragons (1998) Bachelor Lions(2020) Barney Thomson (2016) Beach Party(1963) Bewitched (2005) Big Time (1988) Bitter Melon (2018) Bully (2019) C.O.G.(2013) Carrington (1995) Casino Royale (2006) Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) DarkMatter (2007) De-Lovely (2004) Defense of the Realm (1986) Die, Monster, Die! (1965) Don'tTalk to Irene (2018) Dr. Goldfoot and the Bikini Machine(1965) Eaten By Lions (2020) Employee of the Month (2006) Enemy Within (2019) ExtremeJustice (1993) Face 2 Face (2017) Gas-s-s-s(1970) I'd Like to Be Alone Now (2019) I'mNot Here (2019) Kart Racer (2003 Kramer Vs.Kramer (1979) Lakeview Terrace (2008) LordLove a Duck (1966) Man of La Mancha (1972) Microbeand Gasoline (2016) Miss Nobody (2010) MuscleBeach Party (1964) Music Within (2007) No Wayto Live (2017) Patriots Day (2017) Rambo(2008) Sex and the City: The Movie (2008) Sexand the City 2 (2010) Slash (2007) Slow Burn(2007) Snapshots (2018) Sunlight Jr. (2013) The Bank Job (2008) The Billion Dollar Hobo(1977) The Birdcage (1997) The Dunning Man(2018) The Festival (2019) The Go-Getters(2018) The Graduate (1967) The Hanoi Hilton(1987) The Haunted Palace (1963) The House onCarroll Street (1988) The Last House on the Left (1972) The Mechanic (1972) The Ring Thing (2018) The Video Dead (1986) The Visitors (1972) The Weight of Water (2002) The White Bus(1967) The Woods (2006) The Yes Men (2004) To Keep the Light (2018) The Turkey Bowl(2019) Twice-Told Tales (1963) Tyler Perry'sDaddy's Little Girls (2007) Warrior Road (2017) Weather Girl (2009) What Children Do (2018) What If It Works? (2018) Whoever Slew AuntieRoo? (1972) Yongary: Monster From The Deep (1967) Zoom(2016) A Chef's Life: Season 1 CedarCove: Season 1 Codename: Kids NextDoor: Season 1 Sept.2 -10 Hell on the Border (2019) The Boys: Season 2 - Amazon Original Series Dino Dana The Movie (2020) - Amazon Original Movie Sept. 16 - 20 Blackbird (2020) All In: The Fight for Democracy (2020) - Amazon Original Movie Gemini Man(2019) Sept. 22- 30 The Addams Family(2019) Judy (2019) Utopia: Season 1 -Amazon Original Series Force of Nature (2020) Inheritthe Viper (2020) Trauma Center (2019)

V Movie Review: Nani's 25th Venture Is A Nail-Biting Revenge Drama With Predictable Climax!

Netflix In September 2020: Enola Holmes, Ratched, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare And More