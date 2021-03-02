Amazon Prime Video Issues Fresh Apology Over Tandav Row, Says, ‘We Respect Our Viewers’ Diverse Beliefs’

Amazon Prime Video has been facing a lot of heat for their web series Tandav. The streaming giant has now issued a fresh apology in a statement on Tuesday evening. This comes in the wake of the Allahabad High Court denying the anticipatory bail plea of the content chief, Aparna Purohit.

For the unversed, the Amazon executive has been booked in multiple FIRs across the country for hurting religious sentiments in the web series. Earlier, showrunner and filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar had apologised in a statement on behalf of the cast and crew of the show.

Amazon Prime said in a statement, “Amazon Prime Video again deeply regrets that viewers considered certain scenes to be objectionable in the recently launched fictional series Tandav. This was never our intention, and the scenes that were objected to were removed or edited when they were brought to our attention. We respect our viewers’ diverse beliefs and apologize unconditionally to anyone who felt hurt by these scenes.

The company added, “Our teams follow company content evaluation processes, which we acknowledge need to be constantly updated to better serve our audiences. We will continue to develop entertaining content with partners, while complying with the laws of India and respecting the diversity of culture and beliefs of our audiences.”

Tandav is a political drama series starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Gauhar Khan and Kritika Kamra. It premiered on January 15 on Amazon Prime Video.

