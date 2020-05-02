Amazon Prime Video May 2020: Seberg, Paatal Lok, Thappad And More

Amazon has reportedly teamed up with the Austin's SXSW Film Festival, which was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and will be showcasing nearly 40 independent and short films. The company also announced that amazon account users without a Prime subscription will also be able to access the films. Apart from the film festival, Prime is also set to introduce a set of original shows and films.

Amazon is also returning with favourites like Season 2 of the psychological thriller Homecoming (May 22), a futuristic new comedy series from Greg Daniels called Upload (May 1) and The Last Narc (May 15), a docu-series. The streaming platform also has comedy originals like a stand-up special by Jimmy O Yang, and films like Elton John biopic Rocketman and Kristen Stewart drama Seberg in store.

May 1 Thappad (2020) Ab Aani CD (Marathi) 10 Fingers of Steel (1973) A Cadaver Christmas (2011) Assassination Tango (2003) Best of Shaolin Kung Fu (1977) Who Saw Her Die? (1980) Crooked Hearts (1991) Escape From Alcatraz (1979) Eurocrime! The Italian Cop And Gangster Films That Ruled The '70s (2014) Fearless Young Boxer (1979) Five Fingers of Steel (1982) Friday The 13th Part III (1982) Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1982) Gloria (2014) Green Dragon Inn (1977) House Of D (2005) Torso (1973) I Hate Tom Petty (2013) Indie Film Artists: The DMV Truth (2016) Inferno (1980) Night Train Murders (1975) Seven Deaths In The Cat's Eye (1973) The Blood Spattered Bride (1972) Lakeboat (2000) Daughters of Darkness (1971) Pathology (2008) Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977) Shaolin Kung Fu Mystagouge (1977) Some Kind Of Hero (1982) Sprung (1997) The Final Countdown (1980) The Whistle Blower (1987) Walking Tall (1973) Upload: Season 1 - Amazon Original series A House Divided: Season 1 African Hunters: Season 1 Bonanza: Season 1 Born to Explore: Season 1 Boss: Season 1 Engine Masters: Season 1 Good Karma Hospital: Season 1 In The Cut: Season 1 Inspector Lewis: Season 1 Pinkalicious: Season 1 Rosehaven: Season 1 Seaside Hotel: Season 1 The Lucy Show: Season 1 May 2- 10 The Durrells: Season 4 The Hustle (2019) The Goldfinch - Amazon Original movie (2020) Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan (2017) Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal - Amazon Original special Jack And Jill (2011) May 11- 20 Alias: Seasons 1-5 Seberg - Amazon Original movie (2020) The Last Narc: Season 1 - Amazon Original series Poldark: Season 5 Like Crazy (2011) Trial By Fire (2019) Paatal Lok (Hindi) May 21-30 Rocketman (2019) Homecoming: Season 2 - Amazon Original series Come To Daddy (2020) The Tracker (2019) The Vast Of Night - Amazon Original movie (2020)

