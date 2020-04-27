Amazon Prime Video Releases New Teaser Of Paatal Lok, Trailer Out On May 5

The makers of Paatal Lok released a new gripping teaser of the upcoming Amazon Original Series and announced that the trailer will be out on May 5, 2020. The show, produced by Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Films, will be out on May 15, 2020.

While sharing the teaser on Instagram, Anushka captioned the post as, "In #PaatalLok, everything has a dark side and everyone has a secret to hide. Trailer Out On May 5, 11:34 am." Earlier, she had also shared the show's official poster, which showed different weapons, that give a glimpse of the leading characters. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Apr 25, 2020 at 11:04pm PDT

The new teaser provides a glimpse into a terrifying world, which is packed with blood-curling scenes. The teaser says hell has broken loose on earth and is taking over humanity with its dark and sinister immorality. Divided on the basis of class and stature, literally and figuratively, the teaser showcases a gritty society, intertwined in a heinous web of lies, crime and violence.

Amazon Prime originals have managed to bring forth new and unexpected stories for the audiences Shows including Panchayat, The Family Man, Mirzapur, Inside Edge, Made In Heaven, etc have fans impressed. It has led to much anticipation for another new surprising show from the streaming service.

Paatal Lok is a crime-thriller starring Gul Panag, Swastika Mukherjee, Neeraj Kabi and Jaideep Ahlawat in the leading roles. The makers haven't introduced any of their characters in the teaser. The highly anticipated original is written by Udta Punjab and NH10 fame writer, Sudip Sharma.

Anushka Sharma Unveils Teaser of Amazon Prime Video's Paatal Lok, Releasing On May 15

Anushka Sharma Loses At Ludo With Virat Kohli And Family, Accepts Defeat In A Hilarious Way