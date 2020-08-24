Amazon Prime Video's Mirzapur 2 Starring Pankaj Tripathi And Ali Fazal To Release On October 23

Mirzapur Team Recently Finished Dubbing For Season 2

The voiceover further added, "Everything was taken from me, but I was left alive. That was a mistake." The caption on YouTube said, "Mirzapur Season 2 Date Announcement - 'They say that revenge is a dish best served cold. Mirzapur is a dream, and it shall come true' The wait is finally over!"

Season 2 Will Also Star Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli And Isha Talwar

According to the makers, with season 2, the canvas of Mirzapur gets bigger but the rules remain the same. In season 1, the show also saw Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang, who will be joined by new actors including Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli and Isha Talwar.

Mirzapur 2 To Release On October 23 On Amazon Prime Video

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, commented on the release of the teaser and said, "Mirzapur has truly been a game-changer title for us. The show heralded a new idiom of storytelling for Indian audiences - its characters have become a part of the popular culture. We are certain that the riveting narrative of season 2 will leave our audiences mesmerized once again."

Mirzapur 2 is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment, created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai.