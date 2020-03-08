Amazon Prime Video Shares The First Poster Of The Much Awaited Four More Shots Please!

Today, Amazon Prime Video announced that the second season of the Amazon Original Series, Four More Shots Please! will launch on 17 April on Prime Video in India and around the world in more than 200 countries and territories.

Coinciding with International Woman’s Day, the announcement celebrates a series focused on womanhood, camaraderie and friendship. Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd and created by Rangita Pritish Nandy, the romantic-comedy is helmed by a predominantly female cast and crew.

Marking this special occasion of International Women’s Day, Amazon Prime Video also unveils the first look poster of the show’s second season that gives a vivid glimpse of the four “Flawsome” damsels who celebrate their flaws while being awesome at the same time.

Riding high on the phenomenal success of season 1 and picking up after the previous season’s cliffhanger ending, season two showcases four unapologetically flawed divas who live, love, blunder and discover what it really takes to build everlasting friendships in Millennial Mumbai. Tackling both light-hearted and complex issues facing women today.

Four More Shots Please! stars Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo, with Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Neil Bhooplalam, Simone Singh and Amrita Puri in featured roles. The series is directed by Nupur Asthana and written by Devika Bhagat, with dialogues by Ishita Moitra.

ALSO READ: March 2020: Everything Coming To Amazon Prime Video From Charlie's Angels To Blow The Man Down

ALSO READ: Four More Shots Please! Season 2 To Have New Twists & Turns; It Will Be Delightful & Addictive!