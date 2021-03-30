Amazon Prime Video To Premiere Marathi Film Well Done Baby On April 9, 2021

Amazon Prime Video today announced the premiere of the highly-anticipated Marathi film Well Done Baby that will exclusively stream on the service from April 9, 2021, by unveiling an exciting new motion poster. This special Gudi Padwa release is Priyanka Tanwar's directorial debut and stars prominent talent from the Marathi film industry like Pushkar Jog, Amruta Khanvilkar and Vandana Gupte, who come together in this family entertainer that is not only emotionally charged but also highly relatable.

Well Done Baby is a heart-warming story that is inspired by a real family. It is a film about a young modern-day couple (played by Amruta Khanvilkar and Pushkar Jog) who are struggling to find a purpose in their marriage, till destiny actually gives them one. Riding high on a soul-stirring storyline, Well Done Baby promises to be an invigorating watch that will win the audience's hearts.

Speaking about the upcoming film presented by Amazon Prime Video, Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India comments, "On the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, we are delighted to present our customers with our second Marathi direct-to-streaming film. Well Done Baby is a simple and engaging story that is another gem in our family-first content on the service and serves to entertain them together. This new offering perfectly strengthens our vision of presenting our viewers with varied stories that transcend languages."

Talking about this family entertainer, actor and producer Pushkar Jog said, "Well Done Baby is extremely close to my heart. Bringing the narrative and the character's rollercoaster of emotions to life was a journey in itself and I am delighted that I get to finally showcase this story to our audiences on Amazon Prime Video. I hope that everyone enjoys this family drama with their loved ones as much as we had while creating it."

Speaking about the film, the multi-faceted actress Amruta Khanvilkar shares, "Well Done Baby is an endearing story which will definitely touch hearts. It is a fun entertainer that will make you laugh and at the same time make you feel emotional as it is relatable in so many ways. I am quite excited to have this film as our Gudi Padwa gift to all our fans across the country with Amazon Prime Video."

Talking about her directorial debut with this entertaining film, Director Priyanka Tanwar said, "It was a pleasure to be working with some of the Marathi industry's finest and creating this intriguing tale of a work-in-progress, dysfunctional family. It is an unconventional modern-day story that everyone in the family can enjoy. I am glad that viewers will be able to watch our film and will be entertained this Gudi Padwa." Well Done Baby will join the thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and Bollywood in the Prime Video catalogue.