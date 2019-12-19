    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Amazon Prime Video's 'The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye' Teaser Will Give You Goosebumps!

      By Lekhaka
      After releasing their first motion poster and creating a wave of buzz for the audience, Amazon Prime Video presents the teaser of their highly anticipated Amazon Original Series, The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye.

      The makers took to social media and shared, “This republic day, get ready to witness the untold true story of #TheForgottenArmy! @kabirkhankk@sunnykaushal89 #sharvari @ipritamofficial"

      The teaser depicts the apologue of the Indian Army, giving prominence and insights into the life of Army men. The show stars two upcoming stars - Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari, playing the lead.

      The whole unravelled concept of the Forgotten Army, has added to the curiosity as the motion poster was released earlier yesterday.

      Created and directed by Kabir Khan, it will release on January 24, 2020 and will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

