Amit Sadh And Amrita Puri To Star In Producer Boney Kapoor’s First Digital Venture Titled Zidd

Amit Sadh took to his Instagram account on Independence Day to announce his next project, a web series for Zee5 titled Zidd. The show will also Amrita Puri and Sushant Singh and is being produced Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla.

Zidd is said to revolve around a couple whose never-give-up attitude helps them sail through various tough going in life. It will also feature some high-octane action sequences and army missions. Inspired by true events, the original series will be helmed by ad filmmaker Vishal Mangalorkar.

Speaking about his digital debut, producer Boney Kapoor revealed, “When Akash and Joy narrated the story of Zidd to me, I was overwhelmed with josh and tears at the same time. Zidd is a great human story of valour and determination in the backdrop of the esteemed Special Forces of our great Indian Army and these are the times when this story is even more relevant. Zee has always been a great partner for me and I wish the Zee5 team all the best and feel proud to present this story.”

Amit Sadh who is gearing up to star in the lead role added, “I don’t have a word for an army officer who sacrifices his life to protect our country, his heart only beats for the country and to protect us. For me, it is a very proud feeling that I’m going to share a story with the country on the day of our independence, 15th August. Zidd is a tribute to our special forces and great soldiers.”

